Can a dog get the flu? It’s an important question, and PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin has the answer.

Unfortunately, yes, dogs are susceptible to the flu, more scientifically known as canine influenza. As Dr. Antin explains in the video above, there have been multiple outbreaks of dog flu around the U.S. this year.

Dogs in Chicago were affected this past winter, and Florida dogs are currently falling ill with the disease. As Business Insider reports, Arkansas and the Carolinas are also experiencing outbreaks amongst dogs.

Dr. Antin says this infectious virus causes upper respiratory clinical signs, such as coughing, sniffling, sneezing, upper airway congestion or difficulty breathing. Occasionally, the illness can progress to a more advanced stage.

Learn more about the disease, how dogs can catch and spread it, and the vaccine that may help prevent certain strains from affecting your pup in the clip above.