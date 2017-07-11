People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

People Pet Vet

What Is Dog Flu, and Can Your Pet Get It? PEOPLE's Pet Vet Has All the Answers You Need to Know

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

Can a dog get the flu? It’s an important question, and PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin has the answer.

Unfortunately, yes, dogs are susceptible to the flu, more scientifically known as canine influenza. As Dr. Antin explains in the video above, there have been multiple outbreaks of dog flu around the U.S. this year.

Dogs in Chicago were affected this past winter, and Florida dogs are currently falling ill with the disease. As Business Insider reports, Arkansas and the Carolinas are also experiencing outbreaks amongst dogs.

Dr. Antin says this infectious virus causes upper respiratory clinical signs, such as coughing, sniffling, sneezing, upper airway congestion or difficulty breathing. Occasionally, the illness can progress to a more advanced stage.

Learn more about the disease, how dogs can catch and spread it, and the vaccine that may help prevent certain strains from affecting your pup in the clip above.