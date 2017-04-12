WATCH: Clever Pooch Opens Doors to Escape Vet, Is Found in Neighbor’s Yard

General the Great Pyrenees got himself into a giant mess this week.

In security footage obtained by multiple news outlets, the dog, who was staying at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford, Virginia, is seen opening multiple doors (one with his mouth!) and exiting the facility to a parking lot, where he proceeded to get himself lost.

“Last night at 4 a.m., one of our boarders opened his run door, and managed to open the back door to the clinic to escape,” said a Facebook post shared on Monday by the vet. “Stafford County animal control and sheriff deputies as well as staff members are looking for him.”

The post requested information and tips about the pooch, described as “very sweet,” and, not to mention, very clever.

Thankfully, the adorable dog wasn’t on the lam long.

“General has been found!” said a Facebook post shared late on Monday. “According to neighbors he was resting in their yard since 11 am this morning. A huge thanks to all that helped General find his way back safely. A special thanks to Stafford Animal Control, Stafford Sheriffs, and the many friends of AGAH who supported us through this stressful time. Officer McCall was the responding Animal Control Officer to return him to us.”

General’s family — who told FOX 5 he’d never escaped a boarding facility before — couldn’t be happier that their hairy Houdini is home.

“A big Thank you to ABC 7, and FOX 5 for spreading the word through Social Media all day!!” wrote Danielle Marie Carey Campbell on Facebook. “My husband is on his way and General will join the family on the rest of our vacation. Big Thanks to Officer McCall, for all the calls, and finding our furbaby!! I can’t thank him enough!! He is our new Hero!!!!! ❤❤❤ Thank you all for the prayers and shares…”