These Two Crazy in Love Dogs Got Engaged and Had an Adorable Photoshoot to Celebrate

Sebastian Loves Luna/Instagram

In continuation of the most welcomed trend in the world — dogs taking over photoshoots usually reserved for humans — two Instagram doggie stars, who are very much in love, had an engagement photo shoot.

Sebastian Loves Luna/Instagram

How in love are they? Just look at the photos! These aren’t two pups being forced into cuteness by their owners, this is true, deep canine devotion. If you still have doubts, I would like to direct you to the name of their shared Instagram account, its @SebastianLovesLuna.

Sebastian Loves Luna/Instagram

Sebastian, the dapper Frenchie, and Luna, the enchanting Pomeranian, have been obsessed with each other for a while now, attracted to each others’ dedication to animal welfare, but only made it official last year.

Sebastian Loves Luna/Instagram

The pair, who have over 58,000 followers, got engaged in June 2016, but just had their engagement photos taken, timing them to the bloom of the cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C.

Sebastian Loves Luna/Instagram

The photo session, which was taken by the dogs’ owner Emily Abril, is wedding inspiration board material, featuring scenic shots of the nation’s capital, stunning wardrobe changes from both of the pooch participants, and a whole lot of love.

According to Buzzfeed, the canine couple plans to wed in the fall or next spring.

That’s one invite we will be angling for.