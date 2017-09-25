Looking for Puppy Love? A Dating Show for Dog People Is Coming Your Way

Hold onto your tails!

A dating show for dog people is in the works. Finally, reality television has figured out the secret ingredient that’s been missing: DOGS!

According to Metro, October Films is in the beginning stages of creating said show and it’s called Puppy Playdate.

They recently put out a casting call for dog-owning singles in the London area.

“We’re looking for greater London eligible singles to put their dating destiny entirely in the paws of their dog!” reads the casting call.

Aside from this announcement there is little info about the show, including how dogs are going to decide on their owners’ soulmates, but we’re here to find out.

Hopefully, you believe your pup has good taste. After spending almost every moment with you, your dog probably is the best matchmaker around.

If you don’t live in the greater London area it’s time to book two tickets for you and the pooch, your destiny depends on it.