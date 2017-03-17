PHOTOS: Every Pet Is Irish on Instagram Today

How lucky are we that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year?

Pets everywhere are excited about this, too.

It’s a stroke of luck indeed that most of us can celebrate all we want tonight and have plenty of time to recover in bed tomorrow.

But before any of that can happen, dogs, cats, and beloved pets everywhere have to pose for the obligatory St. Patrick’s Day Instagram post — because, as you know, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!

Note the family resemblance:

I think I look pretty Irish–just call me O'Percy 🍀 Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone!!! A post shared by Percy the Persian (@therealpercythepersian) on Mar 17, 2015 at 9:09am PDT

All ears this year!

Don’t fur-get to tip this cutie:

Shamrocks are a delicacy to dogs:

Happy #stpatricksday !!! #dogphotography #instadog #luckydog A post shared by Loki Bear (@lokibeardog) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Planning a way to bow out of this bow:

Someone's ready to party tonight #stpattysdaycat 🐱🍻🍀🍺 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ќíღღa 🍁 (@_kimma.p_) on Mar 16, 2013 at 9:32am PDT

Hats off to Daisy! No, seriously, hat off, please:

Daisy in her hat. #catsinhats #StPattysDayCat #gingers A post shared by Tess Nicole (@tritch505) on Mar 17, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT

All this talk of hats has made him hungry:

He’s a wee bit Irish — and confused:

Who needs a pot of gold? Not Hank here:

Someone had a little too much fun celebrating:

#LeprechaunProblems:

He’s totally got the leprechaun beard down:

Indy has his eyes on the prize: treats!