PHOTOS: Every Pet Is Irish on Instagram Today

How lucky are we that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year?
Pets everywhere are excited about this, too.
It’s a stroke of luck indeed that most of us can celebrate all we want tonight and have plenty of time to recover in bed tomorrow.
But before any of that can happen, dogs, cats, and beloved pets everywhere have to pose for the obligatory St. Patrick’s Day Instagram post — because, as you know, everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!
Note the family resemblance:
All ears this year!
All ears this year!
Don’t fur-get to tip this cutie:
Don't fur-get to tip this cutie:
Shamrocks are a delicacy to dogs:
Planning a way to bow out of this bow:
Hats off to Daisy! No, seriously, hat off, please:
All this talk of hats has made him hungry:
He’s a wee bit Irish — and confused:
He's a wee bit Irish — and confused:
Who needs a pot of gold? Not Hank here:
Someone had a little too much fun celebrating:
#LeprechaunProblems:
A #throwback to last Year when Emerson felt his St. Patty's hat was hindering his Neighborhood Watch shift.
He’s totally got the leprechaun beard down:
Indy has his eyes on the prize: treats!