Dog Becomes Internet Sensation After Chasing Google Maps Car

Who’s a good boy?

A tiny dog from Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture has become an Internet star after people noticed the adorable pup chasing a Google Maps car down a road in Kumage.

In a series of Google Maps’ pictures, the dog seems to have started its adventure after it noticed the tech company’s vehicle while hanging out near a dry-docked boat next to the road.

Sure enough, once the car was in the canine’s line-of-sight, the brown-and-white dog hurries to catch up to it — and the pup succeeds as its briefly pictured in front of the vehicle.

In the final photo and what seems to be the end of the dog’s chase, the furry pal seems to be happy with its run, as it is photographed staring at the car with its tongue out.

Back in October, another cute canine got his moment in the spotlight after photos of his smiles went viral.

At the time, the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue, posted a series of pics of the shelter pup, named Cheech, who has since been adopted, giving off a goofy grin for the camera.

“Y’all… this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous,” read the post, which first-introduced Cheech to the masses, and was shared over 6,000 times.