Thanks to one family dog’s protective instincts, a 10-year-old girl from Woodbridge, Virginia, is safe and sound.

The frightening incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, July 28, reports Fox 5 news. The child was out walking her dog around the neighborhood, when at approximately 3:50 p.m. she was approached by a man she did not know.

According to the Prince William County police, the suspect allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm and tried to abduct her. Fortunately, her loving pup was having no part of that scenario: the dog attacked and bit the man, who ran off. The girl was not injured.

Authorities, including a K-9 unit, have searched the area but the suspect has not yet been found. He is described as a young man in his late teens or early 20s, weighing around 145 lbs. and under 5-ft., 6-in., with dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white striped shirt and light pants.

Anyone who may have information about the man or incident is encouraged to call the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500.