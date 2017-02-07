Dog Abandoned in Connecticut Park Slips Off Leash and Waits for Help

Someone left this sweetheart tied to a pole in a cold Connecticut park — and when he slipped off of his leash, he did what only a “good boy” would do.

“Even with him being so scared, he just sat there next to his collar and leash and didn’t move, it was extremely sad,” says officer Nikki Stancarone from the West Haven Animal Shelter, who picked up the abandoned pup on Monday. “He is a boxer mix, approximately 2 years old. The temperature was in the low 30’s, he was shaking from being scared and cold.”

The shelter shared a photo of the dog, now named Hank, on Facebook on Monday and asked the public for help.

“This poor baby was found at Morse Park behind chicks [restaurant] earlier this morning,” reads the post, which was shared over 700 times. “It appears he was left tied to a pole but he slipped his collar [off] and just sat there waiting for help. He is cold and very scared! If anyone has any information on his owner please call 203-937-3642.”

Despite the cruel way he was abandoned, Stancarone describes a “still very scared” Hank as a “very good boy” and says he should be available for adoption in about a week (the pup does not have a microchip).

“There are plenty of options out there if you are unable to care for your animal,” Stancarone tells PEOPLE, “rather then abandoning them alone in a desolate area where the animal could be hurt or freeze.”

If you have any information about Hank, call 203-937-3642.