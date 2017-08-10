4. ENSURE YOUR DOG IS GOOD WHILE YOU'RE OUT

"Your dog is more likely to behave badly when left home alone if he or she is bored. Any stimulating activity you can do with your pet before you leave, such as a walk, a game of hide-and-seek, or a 'find the treat' game will tire out their mind."

"When you leave, leave your dog with something to do! Whether turning on a TV channel like DOGTV that will stimulate them with sights and sounds, or stuffing a rubber toy with their favorite treat, your dog will appreciate an activity while you're away." —Ron Levi, co-founder and Chief Content Officer of DOGTV