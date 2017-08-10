What Is Dog Flu, and Can Your Pet Get It? PEOPLE's Pet Vet Has All the Answers You Need to Know
Pets
11 Genius Pet Hacks to Save You Time (and Energy!)
Enjoy these tips and tricks of the furry trade
Posted on
More
1 of 11
1. KEEP YOUR DOG DROOL-FREE
Knot a bandana around your pup's neck to catch the drips.
2 of 11
2. REMOVE STATIC ELECTRICITY FROM YOUR CAT'S FUR
"If your cat has static in her fur and gives you little shocks, take her into the bathroom with you when you shower. The steam will remove the static." –Sandy Robins, Pet Lifestyle Expert
3 of 11
3. MEND HARDWOOD SCRATCHES
If little paws and claws are wrecking your wood floors, rub shelled walnut on the scratches; the oil helps hide the damage.
4 of 11
4. ENSURE YOUR DOG IS GOOD WHILE YOU'RE OUT
"Your dog is more likely to behave badly when left home alone if he or she is bored. Any stimulating activity you can do with your pet before you leave, such as a walk, a game of hide-and-seek, or a 'find the treat' game will tire out their mind."
"When you leave, leave your dog with something to do! Whether turning on a TV channel like DOGTV that will stimulate them with sights and sounds, or stuffing a rubber toy with their favorite treat, your dog will appreciate an activity while you're away." —Ron Levi, co-founder and Chief Content Officer of DOGTV
5 of 11
5. GIVE INSTANT GOOD BREATH
Putting parsley in pet food will instantly freshen your dog's mouth, but you still need to "brush your dog's teeth. Getting them used to having their teeth brushed early on in puppyhood is the best way to avoid big dental problems in the future. Start by massaging their teeth and gums as puppies. Then get a doggie toothbrush and put a little peanut butter on it. As time goes on substitute peanut butter for chicken flavored doggie toothpaste and slowly start brushing away." —Robert Haussmann, Dog Trainer, DogBoyNYC
6 of 11
6. RUB YOUR DOG WITH UNSCENTED DRYER SHEETS DURING THUNDERSTORMS
They minimize the effect of static electricity and help keep your dog calm.
7 of 11
7. TEST WHETHER IT'S TOO HOT TO WALK YOUR DOG
"Try out this simple test to see if pavement is too hot for your pup: Put your hands on the pavement for a few seconds; if the pavement is too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws."
"The Link AKC smart collar has an ambient temperature monitor that can alert you if your dog may be in an environment that is too hot or too cold for them. Brachycephalic breeds such as pugs and boxers are not able to cool themselves as effectively as other breeds, so it is especially important to be aware of the temperature in their environments.” —Link AKC, American Kennel Club
8 of 11
8. MAKE FROZEN TREATS FOR YOUR DOG
Blend:
1 32 oz. container yogurt
1/2 cup peanut butter
2 bananas
Freeze in ice cube tray.
9 of 11
9. SNAP THE PERFECT PICTURE
“Don't be afraid to make noises, squeal, bark, yelp and make a fool of yourself to get your pet to look at the camera. Use peanut butter and treats. Take a lot of photos to get a few good ones." —Adam Goldberg of AGold Pet Photography
10 of 11
10. LOSE LITTER BOX SMELLS
Add baking soda to the bottom of the litter box to keep odors at bay.
11 of 11
11. DETANGLE HAIR DELICATELY
Check any online forum, and you'll see that owners of long-haired dogs swear by the made-for-humans Tangle Teezer.
See Also
More
What Is Dog Flu, and Can Your Pet Get It? PEOPLE's Pet Vet Has All the Answers You Need to Know