Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes a New Elephant Calf Named Stella

There’s a new princess in residence at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — and we’re not talking about the kind that wears glass slippers.

Her name is Stella and she’s a female elephant calf that was born recently at the Florida theme park.

In an announcement on its blog on Wednesday, the theme park said this beauty is the third calf born to Donna the elephant, 28, who has given birth to two other females, Nadirah in 2005 and Luna in 2010.

Stella is now one of 10 elephants — three males and six females — that live at the Animal Kingdom. People can catch a glimpse of the pachyderm family’s newest addition on the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction in Lake Buena Vista.

This adorable new baby definitely brings a new level of cuteness to Disney World. Watch the YouTube video above of her (wobbly) first steps in the savanna!