Disney Channel's Andi Mack Might Have the Most Pet-Friendly Set on Television

What makes everything better? Pets!

The hardest part of the day for many is saying goodbye to their furry friends when they leave for work or school in the morning, especially on day’s like April 11th — National Pet Day.

The cast of Disney Channel’s No. 1 series, Andi Mack, doesn’t have to deal with the daily drama of leaving their pets behind, they get to bring them on the job.

It’s normal to find several dogs, a bunny, a cat and two turtles on the Salt Lake City, Utah, set during filming.

The presence of these fluffy and half-shelled visitors helps keep the entire cast and crew calm and smiling during busy shoot days.

It makes sense Andi Mack has an animal-loving set, since the talent behind and in front of the camera are all animal lovers.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays the titular Andi Mack, has two cats and one dog, Maisy, who have been known to stop by to cheer on their famous mom. Co-star Asher Angel, pictured above, tops Lee’s pet count with a whole bevy of animals, including two cats and two golden doodles.

Behind the camera, the show’s executive producer, Michelle Manning, brings in her dog Hildy every day to keep her company. There’s even a pooch in the writing room, Riley, providing a canine perspective for the team that scripts the show.

As if TV stardom wasn’t enviable enough, the cast and crew of Andi Mack make this dream job look even more enticing and adorable.