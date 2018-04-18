It sounds like the stoner holiday of “4/20” has arrived early this year.

TheIndyChannel.com reports that a woman, distressed and downright frantic over her pet raccoon, woke Wayne Township firefighters in the middle of the night last Friday. According to Fire Dept. PIO Capt. Michael Pruitt, the exotic pet had been exposed to “too much” of “someone else’s marijuana.” The animal’s owner was distraught, worried it was overdosing and hoped the department could help.

Story of the day! Our FF’s at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for her pet Raccoon. What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do. pic.twitter.com/lypHvrBZSJ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 16, 2018

“Story of the day! Our FF’s at Station 82 were awakened at 2 am last week to a person seeking treatment for her pet Raccoon. What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened! As much as we love animals, there wasn’t much they could do,” the department tweeted.

As overheard in the audio file of the commotion that ensued, the Station 82 firefighters were confused at first about exactly what type of substance the raccoon had ingested.

“Apparently they have a pet raccoon that got into their meth,” an unidentified responder says at 3:57 a.m.

Moments later, a dispatcher attempts to clarify, saying, “Sir, Speedway doesn’t have anything, but fire did call across the hall and say that it was a raccoon that overdosed on somebody’s heroin.”

Next, a different officer radios in and says there aren’t any signs of a drugged raccoon on the premises.

“I’m sitting at one of the firehouses. No pet raccoons are overdosing here,” he says.

“Well if they show up, you Narcan him,” another officer replies.

In the end, Capt. Pruitt says the animal’s owners took it home to sleep off its — marijuana — high.

“They could tell that the raccoon was lethargic and met all of those symptoms that we typically run into when someone’s been exposed to marijuana,” Pruitt told WTHR. “It really left the guys scratching their heads that someone brought a raccoon to the firehouse at 2 a.m. seeking help, and especially with the condition the animal was in, so we hope that the raccoon made a full recovery.”

With 4/20 just around the corner, pet owners who are also pot smokers (or edibles munchers) are reminded to keep their stash far away from their animals. For more information about pets and marijuana toxicity, check out our explainer here.