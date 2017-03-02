Daniel Craig Has Teamed Up with a Pack of Puppies to Offer You Something Amazing

Daniel Craig is having a great birthday.

The actor, now 49, spent the entire afternoon with puppies. But the canine cuddle time wasn’t just for his pleasure: these pups are part of a big announcement.

Craig is partnering with the online giving platform Omaze in support of the United Nations Mine Action Service — a coordinated response to the landmines and explosives left behind by war.

As part of this partnership, Craig — or Mr. Bond, James Bond — is offering one lucky fan and his or her guest the opportunity to hang out with him for a day and design a customized Aston Martin car. Even better, the fan gets to keep the creation. All Craig-heads have to do to enter for a chance to win is donate as little as $10 to Omaze.com/daniel.

So enjoy these puppies and Daniel Craig frolicking together, then head over to Omaze to make your donation and win a chance to have you own personal time with Craig.