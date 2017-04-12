Dakota the Dog Saved in Final Hour from Being Euthanized

Dakota the dog, a 4-year-old Siberian husky in Maine that killed a small black dog and injured a pug, has been saved by last-minute appeal on Wednesday.

The evening before, police and an animal control officer had taken Dakota from the Humane Society Waterville Area to a veterinarian to be put down after Judge Valerie Stanfill declared the animal dangerous, according to local news outlets. The ruling forced Dakota to be euthanized within 48 hours unless Stanfill was convinced to issue a stay on the kill order.

However, Dakota was taken back to the humane society shelter after Matthew Perry, the defendant in the case and Dakota’s past owner, had filed an appeal. “Part of the immediacy was that I knew they were going to go get her,” said Bonnie Martinolich, who represents Dakota’s new owner, Linda Janeski.

In February 2016, Dakota escaped from her home and attacked and killed a smaller dog. As a result, the husky was ordered to be confined to her home, unless she was leashed and muzzled. The husky was found running loose again in January 2017. According to the Bangor Daily News, she bit the same neighbor’s new dog on the neck, though the pug was not seriously injured.

Then in late March, Maine Governor Paul LePage granted a full pardon to the dog.

Maine’s animal welfare director, Liam Hughes, explained to local CBS affiliate WGME that a solution can be found that doesn’t involve Dakota being euthanized. “If the court would allow it, I think that a solution could be found that would be appropriate for everybody involved,” Hughes said.

Next, the appeal will head to the Maine Supreme Court where it may or may not even be heard. In the meantime, Dakota remains in custody of the humane society.