Cuddle Up and Enjoy 27 of 2017’s Absolute Best Dog Photos

See all of the big winners from The Kennel Club’s Dog Photographer of the Year Contest

1 of 27

 

The results are in! After looking at close to 10,000 entries from more than 74 countries, The Kennel Club, the U.K.'s largest dog welfare organization, has announced the winners of its annual Dog Photographer of the Year competition

For 2017, Maria Davidson of Portugal was the overall winner thanks to her precious photo in the "Man's Best Friend" category. 

The contest consists of numerous categories, from puppies and seniors to everything in between. Read on to see the top three winners from each of the 10 groups.

2 of 27

 

Second Place "Man's Best Friend" Category

Gus the Whippet enjoys a drink with his human.

3 of 27

 

Third Place "Man's Best Friend" Category

Another dog named Gus made it into the top three, this one a Jack Russell enjoying a hug. 

4 of 27

Alasdair MacLeod/The Kennel Club

First Place "Assistance Dogs" Category 

Before rescued greyhound Megan received this honor, she was named the top Therapet of 2016 by Canine Concern Scotland.  

5 of 27

John Ferret/The Kennel Club

Second Place "Assistance Dogs" Category

Reno is a rescue dog who never leaves the side of his double amputee owner. 

6 of 27

 

Third Place "Assistance Dogs" Category

Milo is a Labrador who was placed with his devoted owner by Veterans with Dogs.

7 of 27

 

First Place "Dogs at Play" Category

Petey the Wheaten terrier loves to splish splash in the world's biggest bathtubs. 

8 of 27

 

Second Place "Dogs at Play" Category

Leica always takes time to smell the flowers. 

9 of 27

 

Third Place "Dogs at Play" Category

Purdey the collie/Spaniel mix loves herding her stuffed animals. 

10 of 27

 

First Place "Dogs at Work" Category

This stunning shot of Rita the pointer was taken during her training. 

11 of 27

 

Second Place "Dogs at Work" Category

This pack of English Springer Spaniel pups enjoys a well-deserved rest after a dirty day on the job. 

12 of 27

 

Third Place "Dogs at Work" Category

Marley the Border collie was almost put down, but then his vet gave him a second chance and placed him with a new forever family with a farm. 

13 of 27

 

First Place "I Love Dogs Because" Category

Who doesn't love a canine's innate curiosity and playfulness? 

14 of 27

 

Second Place "I Love Dogs Because" Category 

It's hard to resist Earl the Border terrier's sandy snout. 

15 of 27

 

Third Place "I Love Dogs Because" Category

Even when they get older, dogs still have those irresistible puppy eyes. 

16 of 27

 

First Place "Oldies" Category 

Like a cat, Kelly the 12-year-old collie mix enjoys a good sunbeam.

17 of 27

 

Second Place "Oldies" Category

Unlike some humans, Rex prefers to spend time in the dog house. 

18 of 27

 

Third Place "Oldies" Category

Eleven-year-old Red the red setter lives a life of love and luxury, if you couldn't tell. 

19 of 27

 

First Place "Dog Portrait" Category 

This Afghan hound knows how to bring the drama.

20 of 27

 

Second Place "Dog Portrait" Category

Raymond the greyhound makes napping look elegant. 

21 of 27

 

Third Place "Dog Portrait" Category

Bella the Labradoodle almost blends in with her colorful background, but there is no missing those soulful eyes. 

22 of 27

Mirjam Schreurs/The Kennel Club

First Place "Puppies" Category 

Tyson a tiny Boxer from the Netherlands is still growing into his big paws. 

23 of 27

 

Second Place "Puppies" Category

Even though Faye is just a pup, she has the patience of a far older pooch. 

24 of 27

 

Third Place "Puppies" Category

If you want a good shot of 3-month-old Aiko, you have to tire him out first. 

25 of 27

 

First Place "Rescue Dogs" Category

Chloe the greyhound is affection to anyone who offers her a helping hand. 

26 of 27

Martin Tosh/ The Kennel Club

Second Place "Rescue Dogs" Category

It should be obvious from this photo how Fly the Border collie got his name.

27 of 27

Kaylee Greer/The Kennel Club

Third Place "Rescue Dogs" Category 

A former shelter pup, Joshua's winning smile helped him find a forever home. 

