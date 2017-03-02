WATCH: PEOPLE’s Pet Vet Slows Down to Share a Snack with a Sloth

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin is a caregiver to many different animals, and a fan of them all.

After a recent day in the office with cats, dogs and other pets, Dr. Antin decided to visit one of his more wild friends, renowned for her relaxed demeanor: Lola the two-toed sloth.

A native of the tropical rainforests, Lola now lives at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar, California. Here, she uses her long and strong “toes” to hang upside-down from branches and chow down on corn.

Lola’s relatives out in the wild spend most of their lives in the trees, traveling down to the ground once a week to do their bathroom business.

As Dr. Antin reminds us, this is not normal for other animals.