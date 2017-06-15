Cute Pets
The 10 Cutest Puppy Pics You'll See Today: Meet Taiwan's Newest K9 Recruits
Everyone in Taiwan is talking about these new recruits
We can't stop howling over how precious these new K-9 recruits are.
On Facebook on Thursday, Taiwan's New Taipei Police Department debuted the first class of puppies to enter its K9 program.
The cutest recruitment class ever consists of six roly-poly Labrador retrievers named Fushin, Schumann, Feida, Yige, AJ and Liang, reports Buzzfeed.
All of the pups are from the same litter and belong to proud parents Yellow and Leader, who are both trained detection dogs.
Fushin is the only yellow Lab of the bunch and is training to be a blood detection dog.
According to his trainers, Fushin has embraced his uniqueness and channeled it into a bossy and naughty attitude.
His more subdued siblings are also training to become detection dogs for the police department.
Only 1 month old right now, these puppy potatoes will eventually grow into police dogs eager to protect and serve the people of Taiwan.
The staff at the police department plans to take turns caring for the pups and their mother, and have already started training the young, fluffy officers.
Good luck, Fushin, Schumann, Feida, Yige, AJ and Liang!We know you will be super cute and super capable K9 officers.
