6 Dolphins Are Airlifted to Safety in Cuba as the Country Gets Battered by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cuba on Friday night, but luckily these six dolphins had already been evacuated to safety.

The dolphins — who are from a dolphinarium in Cayo Guillermo, a small island north of Cuba’s mainland — were wrapped in wet towels to ensure safety and put in helicopters traveling to the southern province of Cienfuegos, according to British newspaper the Mirror and images shared on social media. (The southern part of Cuba is thought to be safer spot from Irma’s path.)

Once they arrived, the dolphins were transferred to a swimming pool, according to the newspaper.

RELATED VIDEO: Miami-Dade County Issues Mandatory Evacuation Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Dolphinarum manager Gonzalo Carrero Escobar said the pool offered the dolphins “similar conditions to their natural life.”

But if weather conditions become unsafe in the pool, there are plans to move them to a saltwater swimming pool at a nearby hotel.

#Cuba: Evacuan en helicóptero cubano a delfines de Cayo Guillermo para evitar que sufran daños durante el paso por huracán #Irma. @ACN_Cuba pic.twitter.com/mm21xGQgpy — CubanitoenCuba (@CubanitoenCuba) September 9, 2017

On Friday, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cuba as a Category 5 storm, the highest classification for hurricanes. As of Friday night, least 20 people were confirmed dead, according to the New York Times.

Although Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a Category 4 storm on Saturday morning, Florida officials are still urging people to evacuate as its projected path has shifted to the western coast of the state.

Irma has already caused significant damage in the Caribbean, destroying 90 percent of the island Barbuda and causing extensive damage in St. John, St. Barths and power loss for thousands in Puerto Rico.