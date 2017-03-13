WATCH: Crufts Show Dog Takes a Tumble, Wins Hearts

What this show dog lacked in skill, he surely made up for in speed and enthusiasm.

After an arguably terrible performance at the Crufts Dog Show in the U.K. on Friday, Olly the Jack Russell terrier achieved Internet fame across the pond — and far beyond — after a video of his spectacular #fail on the Rescue Dog Agility course went viral.

“What a nose dive!” exclaimed the announcer. “And he couldn’t care less.”

Some other choice narration:

“He’s all over the place!”

“He’s probably a bit confused … he’s an absolute handful.”

“Wrong way. Oh well, doesn’t really matter, does it?”

Indeed, Olly’s ego was entirely unscathed as he ran in circles, sniffed out a corner of the course and even tripped over a hurdle, then face-planted and rolled across the field. Still, the crowd went wild and the bemused announcer guffawed throughout the performance. The 10-week-old pup was clearly just ecstatic to be there.

“Olly’s totally crazy. As you can see, he’s having a ball,” the announcer summed up.

Even if he didn’t win Best in Show — doggone it! — he definitely won our hearts.