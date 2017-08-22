Croatian Dog Beach Bar (Serving Chicken Beer!) Is the Cutest Hot Spot on the Adriatic

They don’t call this time of year the dog days of summer for nothing. The phrase originated in ancient Europe and refers to the dog star, Sirius, so it’s fitting that Monty’s Dog Beach & Bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, has become a go-to canine travel destination.

Located in the small harbor of Podvorska and shaped like a giant dog house, Monty’s is popular with pups and people. Not only does this hot spot for hounds serve specially brewed dog beer made from chicken and vegetables, it also offers dog herbal teas and snacks like dog pizza and dog ice cream made from yogurt, bananas, peanuts and soy milk. Pet owners can also throw back a few beers, sip coffee or cool off with some ice cream (made for humans). There’s also plenty of fresh water available and a designated shower area for salty dogs. Sounds like a doggone good time to us!

The good news is travelers who are missing their furry kids are also welcome to visit the beach and bar. In fact, Monty’s won the “Simply the Best” award last year from the Association of Croatian Travel Agencies in the Most Innovative and Original Project category. Just one more reason of many to check out this paw-some place.

After holding a dog race last weekend, we expect word of mouth (and hair of the dog orders) at Monty’s to grow.

For those looking to book a trip now (or in the near future, because honestly, how can you even resist?), the beach at Monty’s opens June 1 and will likely stay open until October. The cost of renting two sunbeds and an umbrella for a full day is 80 kunas, about $13.

Cheers — or as they say in Croatia, “ziveli!”