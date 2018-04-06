Critically Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born at Denver Zoo Already a Pro at Making Funny Faces

Cherah is just a few days old, but she is already a favorite at the Denver Zoo.

The female Sumatran orangutan was born on March 25 in “a natural and uneventful birth,” according to the zoo’s Facebook, to mom Nias and dad Berani.

Cherah, which means “bright” in Indonesian, is not on public display. She and mom, who are both healthy, are taking some time to bond behind the scenes before they are introduced to zoo visitors some time in the next week or so.

Courtesy Denver Zoo

The baby primate is sure to be a hit. Not only is she adorable, she seems to have a knack for comedy, often pulling funny faces in the Facebook photos the zoo has shared.

Courtesy Denver Zoo

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Since Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered, Cherah’s birth is especially important. There are only an estimated 14,600 Sumatran orangutans left in the wild.