Pets

Stop What You're Doing and Look at These 12 Adorable Photos of Corgis Eating Peanut Butter

In her years of photographing dogs, Casey Elise Christopher has found that adopters like the pups who go full “derp”

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

Shelter dogs are adorable, right? Well, apparently there are some people who are still on the fence about this fact. Thankfully, there are animal advocates like photographer Casey Elise Christopher.

2 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

For more than two years, Christopher has been taking photos at shelters and rescues to help pets get adopted. Through her experience she has found that the pets that make the "derpiest" faces in their photos are often the ones to get adopted first. 

3 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

So to get more of that adorable tongue-out action that is such a hit with potential pet parents, Christopher put together a photo series that features rescue dogs before and after they get a delicious, lip-smacking peanut butter treat. 

4 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

Her adorable models for this venture were some of the residents of Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue in Los Angeles. This shelter is dedicated to helping special needs animals, specifically corgis, a breed the rescue staff affectionately calls "lowriders."

5 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

Christopher, a self-proclaimed sucker for special needs pets, was eager to work with these wonderful pups.

6 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

As promised, the photos of the dogs slurping up their snacks are ridiculously cute. 

7 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

But the "before the treat" shots are sweet as well — and this is what Christopher wanted to show. Whether they are doing a full "derp" or just being their normal dog selves, all shelter canines are beautiful. 

8 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

"I decided it would be funny to photo the dogs before and after they received a treat to show how cute they are normally and how funny they can be while making 'derp' faces," Christopher told PEOPLE about the project. 

9 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

This series was also a way for Christopher to raise awareness about all the spectacular special needs shelter pets in the world that are searching for forever homes, too. 

10 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

"These dogs are have various special needs, whether it be cancer, neurological issues, behavioral issues or missing limbs," Christopher explained. "They are currently receiving medical care and being properly trained and will be available for foster or adoption soon."

11 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

Christopher hoped to help each of her models as well. As a thank you for sharing their sweetness with the world, the photographer wants to raise enough money to cover the medical care costs for all of the pups. 

12 of 12

Casey Elise Christopher

To donate to these lowriders and help support other special needs dogs, visit the Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue website

See Also

More

More