Pets
Stop What You're Doing and Look at These 12 Adorable Photos of Corgis Eating Peanut Butter
In her years of photographing dogs, Casey Elise Christopher has found that adopters like the pups who go full “derp”
Posted on
More
1 of 12
Shelter dogs are adorable, right? Well, apparently there are some people who are still on the fence about this fact. Thankfully, there are animal advocates like photographer Casey Elise Christopher.
2 of 12
For more than two years, Christopher has been taking photos at shelters and rescues to help pets get adopted. Through her experience she has found that the pets that make the "derpiest" faces in their photos are often the ones to get adopted first.
3 of 12
So to get more of that adorable tongue-out action that is such a hit with potential pet parents, Christopher put together a photo series that features rescue dogs before and after they get a delicious, lip-smacking peanut butter treat.
4 of 12
Her adorable models for this venture were some of the residents of Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue in Los Angeles. This shelter is dedicated to helping special needs animals, specifically corgis, a breed the rescue staff affectionately calls "lowriders."
5 of 12
Christopher, a self-proclaimed sucker for special needs pets, was eager to work with these wonderful pups.
6 of 12
As promised, the photos of the dogs slurping up their snacks are ridiculously cute.
7 of 12
But the "before the treat" shots are sweet as well — and this is what Christopher wanted to show. Whether they are doing a full "derp" or just being their normal dog selves, all shelter canines are beautiful.
8 of 12
"I decided it would be funny to photo the dogs before and after they received a treat to show how cute they are normally and how funny they can be while making 'derp' faces," Christopher told PEOPLE about the project.
9 of 12
This series was also a way for Christopher to raise awareness about all the spectacular special needs shelter pets in the world that are searching for forever homes, too.
10 of 12
"These dogs are have various special needs, whether it be cancer, neurological issues, behavioral issues or missing limbs," Christopher explained. "They are currently receiving medical care and being properly trained and will be available for foster or adoption soon."
11 of 12
Christopher hoped to help each of her models as well. As a thank you for sharing their sweetness with the world, the photographer wants to raise enough money to cover the medical care costs for all of the pups.
12 of 12
To donate to these lowriders and help support other special needs dogs, visit the Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue website.
See Also
More
More
Your Thursday Afternoon Aww: Watch a Baby Rhino Fall Asleep to Her Keeper's Guitar Tunes