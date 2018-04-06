Corgi Dies During Grooming at New Jersey PetSmart: 'Absolute Worst Thing', Says Owner

Chuck Crawford dropped off his two corgis, Abby and Harley, at a PetSmart in Toms River, New Jersey, for grooming sessions, but only one left alive.

According to NBC New York, Crawford received a call over an hour after leaving his pets under PetSmart’s care, informing him that Abby had died during her grooming session and where the owner could pick up the dog’s body. This is the third dog to die during or following a grooming session at a New Jersey PetSmart in the past five months.

“It was a 20-second phone call. It was so crude and beyond comprehension,” Crawford told NJ.com. “To take your pet for a grooming, and then have them die? That is the absolute worst thing.”

According to NJ.com, Crawford was told to pick up Abby’s body at a different store and was giving little information about what happened, just that the matter was under investigation by PetSmart.

“I don’t know what happened with Abby, there were no health issues whatsoever,” the grief-stricken owner told the site.

The news follows closely behind the sad tales of two dog owners whose canines died in December 2017. One, Scruffles, died during a grooming session at a Flemington, New Jersey, PetSmart. And the other, Ranger, died two days after his grooming session at the same Flemington store.

These dog deaths, and the mystery surrounding them, have led many to demand answers. A petition for a public report from PetSmart about Scruffles death has gained over 89,000 signatures.

Crawford is hoping for an explanation as well. He has taken Abby’s body to Animal Health Diagnostic Lab to have necropsy performed in hopes it will provide more information on what caused Abby’s death.

When reached for comment, PetSmart provided the following statement to PEOPLE in regards to Abby’s death:

“We are deeply saddened by Abby’s passing, and we are in constant contact with her pet parent during this very difficult time. An internal review was conducted to help us better understand the timeline of events and what happened. We do not, however, have access to the results of the necropsy, which would likely help clarify the circumstances which caused Abby’s unfortunate passing and potentially reveal any pre-existing conditions.”