Columbus Zoo Euthanizes Beloved Senior Polar Bear with Cancer

Columbus Zoo made a bleak announcement on Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the zoo shared that Nanuq, its senior polar bear, was humanely euthanized after a discovery earlier in the week that he was suffering from liver cancer that was too advanced to treat. Nanuq was 29, which is 8 years older than the median life span of 20.9 for male polar bears in North American Zoos.

“In mid-February, animal care staff noticed clinical signs of illness and decreased activity in Nanuq, resulting in veterinary staff conducting a thorough medical examination. Blood work indicated reduced liver function, and while he initially showed some improvement with medical management, the staff became more concerned when his symptoms recently returned. Suspecting liver cancer, the veterinarians worked with MedVet to perform an abdominal ultrasound, which revealed multiple masses in his liver. Treatment options were limited and considered to be high-risk and ultimately ineffective, while also likely to contribute to an increasingly rapid decline of Nanuq’s welfare and quality of life,” the zoo’s post explained.

The beloved bear’s story started in 1988, when he, an orphaned cub, was rescued in Alaska. He came to the Columbus Zoo in 2012 after spending time at the Buffalo Zoo. During his 4+ years at the Ohio zoo, Nanuq sired four cubs, contributing greatly to the survival of his species.

He will be missed by the zoo’s countless guests and the keepers and care providers who had earned the regal animal’s trust over the years.

“Loved by many, Nanuq inspired Zoo guests to make a difference for polar bears in their native Arctic range. Keeper staff remember him as incredibly special to everyone who cared for him and they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through his offspring,” the zoo added.