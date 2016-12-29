Clever Horse Cheats Death at Kill Factory by Pretending to Be a Donkey

Sue Chapman of Frisco, Texas, encountered an impostor during her trip to North Texas to save nine mini donkeys from a trip to the kill pens in Mexico.

The animal lover and her non-profit, Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue, raise money to make monthly trips to the area to save sick and weak animals that are often sent to slaughter.

This trip was for the aforementioned asses, but when Chapman arrived she quickly spotted a horse standing among the other animals.

“He just stood there patiently. He didn’t try to shoo the donkeys away. He didn’t try to fight with them. He just stood there like ‘I’m a donkey and you don’t realize that I look any different,’ ” she told WFAA8.

Somehow the horse had freed himself from his stall, gotten by his original owners who were eventually planning to send him to a kill pen, and sidled over to the donkeys who were waiting for Chapman’s crew.

“I don’t know if he just decided at that moment that he loved donkeys, or if he decided at that moment that he’s the donkeys’ caretaker,” Chapman added.

Either way, his assimilation tactic worked. Chapman decided to take the horse home with the other animals she was rescuing, fearing the tricky stallion would die if she didn’t. The horse, who Chapman named Bubbles, was skinny, senior and suffering from frostbite on his ears, signs he would not likely be sold to another farm.

Now this “sweet old man” is a Facebook star. Chapman posted Bubbles’s story to social media, and fans of the non-profit instantly fell in love with the horse.

Bubbles has easily adjusted to his new, safe and comfortable life at Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue, and has already helped raise considerable donations to aid the animal organization in saving more rescue horses like him.

Content in his forever home, Bubbles has not forgotten his donkey friends. Chapman says the horse spends most his time hanging out with his fellow escapees.