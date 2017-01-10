Cleveland Zoo Says Goodbye to Beloved 32-Year-Old Gorilla

The staff at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is grieving. The facility lost one of their two western lowland gorillas on Friday.

According to Reuters, Bebac the 32-year-old was diagnosed with heart disease in 2008, which likely contributed to his death.

“This is an extremely difficult loss for everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” the zoo wrote on their Facebook page.

In remembrance of the beloved primate, the zoo is asking animal lovers to donate to the zoo’s gorilla conversation program, which helps protect the gorillas living throughout Africa. The zoo is focusing their care on Mokolo, 29, who is now the sole western lowland gorilla at the facility.

Gorillas have been known to live up to 50 years, both in captivity and in the wild, but hitting the five decade mark is rare for most gorillas. The oldest gorilla on record is Colo a 60-year-old female who lives at the Columbus Zoo.