Kelly Clarkson, Patton Oswalt and More Want You to Adopt a Pet

Monday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, but these rescue animals need love, help and forever homes all year round.

To raise awareness on the number of adorable shelter pets in need, and how anyone can change the life of a rescue animal, NBC TV and Telemundo-owned stations have created Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is a community-based animal campaign and initiative promoted and put on by these station groups in partnership with hundreds of local animal shelters across the country and Puerto Rico.

Each year, Clear the Shelters has an annual adoption event where shelter partners adopt out pets to loving homes with waived/discounted fees.

This year’s Clear the Shelter adoption event is coming up, and Kelly Clarkson, Patton Oswalt, Retta and other stars are here to remind you to put the date down in your calendar.

If you are unable to give a shelter pet a home today, remember that Aug. 18 is another great option for bringing a furry friend into your home. You would be joining over 150,000 others who have adopted their pets through a Clear the Shelters initiative.

To learn more visit ClearTheShelters.com