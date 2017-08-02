Looking to Adopt a New Pet? Why You Should Mark Your Calendar for August 19

Only 17 days to go!

We’ve already told you to get pumped for this year’s Clear the Shelters — an annual event during which shelters nationwide reduce or waive adoption fees in order to get lots (and lots!) of pets adopted — but PEOPLE editorial director Jess Cagle and PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin want to be sure you’ve heard the message. So the two recently stopped by NBC’s Talk Stoop with a furry friend in tow to chat about the big initiative, happening Aug. 19.

Dr. Antin’s biggest piece of advice if you’re planning on adopting a cat or dog that day? “Going to a local rescue or shelter and visiting with the dogs, and realizing whether or not this is a good move for you,” he says in the clip above. “Hopefully it is.” (Check out more advice from our Pet Vet here.)

Catch the full Talk Stoop segment in NBC taxis nationwide this week, and learn more about Clear the Shelters at cleartheshelters.com.