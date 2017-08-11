This Adorable Puppy (with PEOPLE’s Pet Vet) Wants to Tell You Why to Adopt a Pet This Month

If you haven’t heard enough about Clear the Shelters yet, we’re here to tell you more!

The third annual pet adoption drive, presented by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, is happening next Saturday, Aug. 19, and PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin has some advice if you’re planning to adopt a dog or cat that day.

1. “Determine if rescuing a pet or a dog is going to be conducive with your lifestyle, the amount of space you have in your home and your budget,” he says in the clip above.

2. “Determine what breed is going to be a good breed for you,” he adds, based on the amount of activity and space the pet requires, and its physical size.

3. Once you’ve adopted an animal, Dr. Antin says you’ll need to visit your local veterinarian, who will set you on the path to a life of good health and wellness.

For more, visit cleartheshelters.com, and visit PEOPLE.com every day next week for more fun photos and stories leading up to the big day!