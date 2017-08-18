Pets
Clear the Shelters 2017: Celebrity Instagrams
With Clear the Shelters happening nationwide tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 19, stars are encouraging pet lovers to go adopt dogs and cats at a reduced price (or even for free!)
By Kate Hogan
KATE UPTON
"Help shelter animals across the country find homes," she writes. "#ClearTheShelters.. All info at cleartheshelters.com"
RAJIV DHALL
"CUTE PIC FAIL! COME OUT ON 8/19 AND HELP RESCUE ANIMALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY #cleartheshelters cleartheshelters.com"
NATTIE NEIDHART
"Charlotte is a rescue kitty of mine! Your new best friend is excited 2meet u! Adopt a new pet on Aug 19. Save the Date for #ClearTheShelters"
BETH STERN & KATIE LEE
"On @todayshow with my bestie @bethostern and Gus! Talking pet adoption," writes Katie Lee. "Help us #ClearTheShelters this Saturday...shelters across the country are waiving adoption fees. If you're thinking about adopting a pet, this is the weekend to do it!!!! @animalleague#adoptdontshop"
CAT GREENLEAF
"COME OUT ON 8/19 AND HELP RESCUE ANIMALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY #cleartheshelters http://cleartheshelters.com"
SARA GORE
"Animals are not only man's best friend, but they also make excellent sous chefs. Visit your local animal shelter on 8/19 and not only help us #ClearTheShelters but also find YOUR new best friend. #lovemypet@openhousetv @newyorklivetv @nbc"
VERONIKA OBENG
"#cleartheshelters Being a mom of five, I didn't think I had room in life for a dog. Then this little rescue dog showed me differently. Hei Hei was rescued from a S. Korean food plant and was slated to be consumed. So glad @officialkatiecazorla helped me save her life while adding so much fun and laughter to mine. #dogs #rescuedog #rescuedogs#rescuedogsofinstagram #rescue #la#iloveher"
GEORGE OLIPHANT
"There ain't no love like a dog's love!! Grateful to have Sugar in our family.#cleartheshelters #rescuedog #SugarBear"
PAT BATTLE
"The day I met Blitzen. The next day he came home bringing life, love & a great sense of adventure. #ClearTheShelters"
OLIVIA PIERSON
"This face melts my heart everytime! Find your own forever friend on Aug 19 and help! #ClearTheShelters! #LoveMyPet"
MEG TIRRELL
"How my awesome dog Winston, adopted 3 yrs ago, prefers to cruise. #CleartheShelters this Sat! http://www.cleartheshelters.com"