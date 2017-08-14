19 Adorable Dogs and Cats You Can Adopt for Next to Nothing This Weekend During Clear the Shelters

HERSHEY

Available at: Kitsap Humane Society, Washington

Hershey is a gorgeous mystery mutt with a Boxer nose and cattle dog freckles and the happiest smile! Hershey is a sweet girl who is approximately 9 or 10 years old, but in great shape with many years of love left to give. Hershey enjoys peaceful walks and lounging in the yard by your side. Even though she's a little older, she is still very playful and has plenty of pep in her step. Her previous home reports she is housetrained and crate trained, though it may take her some time to get back into a routine in her new home. Hershey isn't a big fan of other pets, so is looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get all your love and attention. Hershey can be a little nervous at first with new people and in new situations, but with patience and TLC she blossoms into a happy, loving companion. She would do best in a home without young kids.