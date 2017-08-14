Pets
19 Adorable Dogs and Cats You Can Adopt for Next to Nothing This Weekend During Clear the Shelters
These pets — and thousands more — are available with fees reduced or waived during Clear the Shelters this Saturday, Aug. 19
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 17
BELLA ST. CHARLES
Available at: Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Missouri
Bella is a happy 2-year-old pup who loves everyone she meets! She loves going for walks, giving kisses and snuggling after some good, fun playtime. She’s also very intelligent — she recently graduated with her Canine Good Citizenship from her rescue's Puppies for Parole Program.
2 of 17
NIKKI
Available at: Humane Society of York County, South Carolina
Nikki is a 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier who can't wait to find a family to spoil her! She loves to meet people, spend time with them and take them for a morning walk. Nikki is a cuddler who likes nothing better than spending time with her family. She is house trained and crate trained, though she can be rather picky about her doggie friends but usually does well when she meets them slowly and appropriately. She has an autoimmune disease that mostly affects the skin on her head, so she requires daily medication to keep her happy and healthy.
3 of 17
MONA
Available at: Animal Ark, Minnesota
Mona is a 9-year-old gray Tabby cat who is looking for her forever home. While she may be a senior cat, she’s definitely doesn’t act her age. Mona enjoys playing with toys, snuggling and lap time, and telling you all about her day. She’s a vocal gal who enjoys a good conversation and has a wonderful purr motor to let you know how happy she is. Mona has been at the shelter for 1,445 days, so it truly is time for her to find her forever home!
4 of 17
ERNIE
Available at: Animal Rescue Foundation, Alabama
Ernie was surrendered to a local kill shelter by his owner but rescued by ARF in May 2016, saving him from euthanization. He was extremely shy, in poor health and very depressed. Because of this, he has been overlooked and has lived at ARF for the past 14 months. Ernie has blossomed into a vivacious and joyful dog. He loves to give "sneak attack" kisses when you aren't looking. He is curious about everything and he loves other dogs. He is about 4 years old, weighs about 32 lbs. and is crate trained and house trained. He can't help wiggling and smiling when you come into his room and those ears are just so cute. He takes some time to warm up but when he does it's nothing but joy!
5 of 17
FINN & REY
Available at: Community Cat, Wisconsin
Finn and Rey are a bonded brother/sister pair that have cerebellar hypoplasia, so they're lovingly called "wobblers." The cats are not in pain and don't have shortened life spans: They are born this way and just wobble when they walk!
6 of 17
TYLER
Available at: Best Friends Animal Society, New York
Tyler is a 2-year-old mix, possibly with some Labrador Retriever and Rhodesian Ridgeback mixed in. He was pulled from Animal Care Centers of NYC by Best Friends New York and is currently with a foster who is helping him become the gentleman he was meant to be. His "finishing school" lessons have really paid off and Tyler is ready to show off his new manners to the world. Tyler is extremely smart and loves to play "brain games" where he figures out a task and gets yummy treats in return. He's young, tall, strong and on his way to super-stardom. Tyler absolutely loves the outdoors and can often be found with his foster romping around in the waves on the beach or running through a sprinkler at the dog park, trying his hardest to catch the sprays of water. Tyler will make an awesome companion for someone who enjoys being active and can match Tyler's zest for life.
7 of 17
SCHATZI
Available at: PAWS Chicago, Illinois
Schatzi is a beautiful and energetic 3-year-old Boxer mix looking for an active adopter to make her part of their family! Schatzi is as friendly as they come and absolutely adores making new friends. Schatzi was adopted as a young puppy, but unfortunately this sweet girl was returned to PAWS Chicago after three years when her owners found out they were expecting a baby. While losing her previous family was very hard on Schatzi, she is in great spirits and remains hopeful someone will open their heart and home to her soon. Schatzi’s ideal companion would be home often and able to provide her with training and exercise. In return, she promises to reward her new family with lots of love, playtime and cuddles.
8 of 17
FRED
Available at: Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Florida
Fred has been at the shelter since Feb. 19. He’s a 2-year-old Brindle Terrier mix who has a lot of energy and loves to burn it by running around playing. Fred is very fond of humans but he hasn’t quite figured out he’s a dog — a small problem since he doesn’t seem to like other dogs or cats.
9 of 17
DARWIN
Available at: Humane Society of Indianapolis, Indiana
A very polite, good boy who just needs to find that special someone, Darwin has been at the Humane Society since March 6; he was adopted but returned due to some separation anxiety issues. The 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix loves long walks through the woods — and attention! He knows 'sit,' likes to play with toys and would be a great companion for another social dog.
10 of 17
DODGER
Available at: Humane Society of York County, South Carolina
Placed in a home with a child and a cat, Dodger was thriving. But he surfaced at a local Animal Control, having apparently fled his adopters' home and jumped a fence. His new family couldn't reclaim him — they'd moved into an apartment where pets aren't allowed — so back to the shelter the 2-year-old went. He's neutered and housetrained, though can be a bit rambunctious when you first meet him. But a little exercise can fix that: the longer he's outside, the better his leash manners become. He is loving to his people but most definitely he needs a home without any other dogs and probably due to his size, should be in a home without any other pets.
11 of 17
GEORGIA
Available at: Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Florida
Georgia, who came to the shelter on April 6, is a 7-year-old Terrier mix who arrived at ASD with multiple mammary tumors (some which were mildly ulcerated). The shelter vet performed surgery to remove her tumors; she’s now fully recovered and needs a forever home. Though shy at times, she is very sweet.
12 of 17
GOTTS
Available at: SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Pit mix Gotts was originally adopted from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County at the age of 10 months in 2012. His family loved him very much and said he was a wonderful family dog. This past March, Gotts, now 6 years old, developed a condition known as FCE (Fibrocartilagenous Embolism) which has caused weakness in his hind quarters. Because of his mobility limitations, his owners had to make the difficult decision to bring Gotts back to the shelter for medical care and rehabilitation. Gotts has not let his condition slow him down, and he is making wonderful progress with the help of shelter staff, volunteers and community partners. His energy and enthusiasm for life are contagious! This sweet pup is an ambassador for the shelter at community outreach events and he even teaches children in the community the ABCs of animal care and safety. One of his favorite activities is swimming at the local rehabilitation center to strengthen his legs.
13 of 17
HERSHEY
Available at: Kitsap Humane Society, Washington
Hershey is a gorgeous mystery mutt with a Boxer nose and cattle dog freckles and the happiest smile! Hershey is a sweet girl who is approximately 9 or 10 years old, but in great shape with many years of love left to give. Hershey enjoys peaceful walks and lounging in the yard by your side. Even though she's a little older, she is still very playful and has plenty of pep in her step. Her previous home reports she is housetrained and crate trained, though it may take her some time to get back into a routine in her new home. Hershey isn't a big fan of other pets, so is looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get all your love and attention. Hershey can be a little nervous at first with new people and in new situations, but with patience and TLC she blossoms into a happy, loving companion. She would do best in a home without young kids.
14 of 17
JOKER
Available at: Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Florida
Joker has been at the shelter since Feb 24. He’s a 4-year-old American bulldog mix. Joker is a shelter staff and volunteer favorite. He’s very sweet, friendly, playful and he’s also a funny guy.
15 of 17
NEIDA
Available at: Bideawee, New York
Neida is a beautiful pooch who boasts one sky-blue eye and one that's cocoa-brown! The 6-year-old was rescued from Puerto Rico in 2015 with her litter of puppies, and though her pups all found homes immediately, it's taking her a while: she's shy and can be frightened around new people. Neida is full of personality and affection and longs for a home that can provide the time and patience she needs, so that she can settle in and bond with her family gently and quietly. In return, Neida promises a lifetime of love, friendship and faithfulness.
16 of 17
SHEBA
Available at: Humane Society of York County, South Carolina
Sheba has been at the shelter for nine of her 10 years. She was an owner surrender so very long ago and finds herself lounging in the facility's Cat Lounge. Sheba is a gorgeous spayed girl who like many cats is miss independent. She’d like a home where she could move at her own pace.
17 of 17
SIMON & GARFUNKEL
Available at: Humane Educational Society, Tennessee
Border collie mix Simon and shepherd mix Garfunkel are like peas and carrots — they just go together! The 4-year-old pups were rescued from a hoarding situation almost three years ago, and now they would love to meet the right human who would make their twosome a happy threesome! They are sweet boys that love walks, gentle petting and treats. These extraordinary pups will make wonderful companions to the special family that chooses to love them.
See Also
More
More
VIDEO: Best Cat Dad Ever Turns 50 Boxes into Massive Feline Maze
WATCH: Hedgehog Goes Through Roller Coaster Relationship with Giant Croissant in 60 Seconds
The Pet Products That Have Us Purring and Barking for Joy Right Now
The Sweetest Things Celebs Have Said About Their Rescue Pets