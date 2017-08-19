5 Sweet Stories of Pet Adoption Success from Clear the Shelters 2016

EMERALD: THEN

"She was just sleeping, instead of getting your attention," Aricelli Meehan, 10 (pictured), tells PEOPLE of her first impression of Emerald. "I picked her up and started petting her, and told my mom, 'I want this cat.' "

The adoption process was extra-special for Ari — she was adopted, too. After living with Missy Meehan for a while through the San Diego Center for Children's foster program, the pair made it official about two years ago.

"After I adopted her, she spent about nine months showing she was ready to take care of a cat," Missy, also mom to rescue cat Ebony, shares of Ari.

At the 2016 Clear the Shelters event at a local rescue in Bonita, California, Missy and Ari noticed Emerald almost immediately; Ari believes the cat hadn't yet been adopted because people "thought she was 10 years old." It turns out her laid-back attitude was just an act — she was actually a 10-week-old kitten.