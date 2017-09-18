One Year After Losing Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo Gets a New Gorilla Named Mshindi

Good news, gorilla lovers!

On Sept. 14, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that for the first time after losing Harambe in 2016, it has a new male gorilla.

The newest addition to the Cincinnati Zoo is named Mshindi (pronounced ma-shin-dee). The 29-year-old male western lowland silverback gorilla was relocated from the Louisville Zoo and is already starting to make himself at home, according to a press release from the zoo.

“Mshindi has settled in nicely,” said Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo’s Curator of Primates. “We worked closely with Louisville Zoo’s gorilla staff to learn Mshindi’s trained behaviors for body presentations and health exams and to get familiar with his likes and dislikes.”

“When working with highly intelligent animals like the great apes, it’s imperative for keepers from both zoos involved in a transfer to collaborate and exchange detailed information to ensure a smooth transition,” he added.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla exhibit will close for renovations in October, but officials say the gorillas will be housed in a new indoor facility set to open later this year.

In 2016, Harambe, was killed by zoo officials after a child climbed into his enclosure. Zoo officials determined the situation was life-threatening for the boy and went on to shoot the 17-year-old gorilla.

“The Zoo security team’s quick response saved the child’s life. We are all devastated that this tragic accident resulted in the death of a critically-endangered gorilla,” the zoo’s director Thane Maynard said in the statement. “This is a huge loss for the Zoo family and the gorilla population worldwide.”

Harambe’s death inspired much outrage, and many memes.

Reproductive biologists from the Cincinnati Zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife also extracted viable sperm from Harambe and plan to use the sample in its reproductive programs, which include artificial insemination and genetics research.

“There’s a future,” Maynard said during a press conference at the time. “It’s not the end of his gene pool.”

Healthy zoo gorillas are especially important as there are only 175,000 western lowland gorillas left in the wild. The Cincinnati Zoo has seen the birth of 50 gorillas, with the most recent being Elle, born in August 2015.

As for Mshindi, as soon as he becomes acclimated to his new home, the zoo plans to introduce him to two of its female gorillas, Chewie and Mara.