Christina Aguilera Puts Down Her Beloved 17-Year-Old Pooch: ‘Run Free and with No More Misery’

Christina Aguilera has said goodbye to a dear member of her family: her 17-year-old dog.

“Had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky 🦊🐾🖤💔 down last night after an amazing 17 years together!” Aguilera, 37, wrote in a heartfelt social media message on Friday alongside a video montage featuring pictures of the singer cuddling up with her papillon pooch throughout the years.

“You were my roadie through the tours…breakups…life’s many ups and downs,” the “Candyman” singer continued, adding that her dog was “My 1st baby before I had any babies…The one and only forever.”

“RIP, Stinky,” she said. “Run free and with no more misery 💫🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Aguilera is also a mother to two children — Summer Rain, 3, and son Max Liron, 9. She shares her daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler, while Max is from her previous marriage to Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera opened up in the March issue of Women’s Health about the “long list” of expectations women face to be the perfect parent — plus how her own children have enriched her world.

“They both are the joy of my life,” said the proud mom. “I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer, I would’ve called her Joy because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness.”

Added the singer, “Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?’ “