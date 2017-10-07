Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Has a New Furry Sibling with the Arrival of Bulldog Puppy Pepper

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone has a new four-legged sister!

The mother of one human and (now) four fur children, shared photos and video of bulldog puppy Pepper on social media Friday.

“What happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj,” Teigen captioned a photo of her 17-month-old child and the dog – obviously having an inside joke with her Lip Sync Battle colleagues.

The model also shared footage of the canine waddling towards her as her mother Vilailuck, who is also nicknamed Pepper, calls it by their shared name.

Teigen previously shared a photo of her daughter playing with Pepper on social media. In the picture, Luna Simone, who is dressed in a pink onesie, pets the puppy.

The Cravings cookbook author and husband John Legend are already pet parents to French bulldogs Penny and Pippa as well as English bulldog Puddy.

In addition to welcoming a new puppy into her family, Teigen recently opened up about expanding her family with Legend.

In InStyle‘s November cover story, the Lip Sync Battle star shared that the couple will soon attempt to get pregnant with their second child through in vitro fertilization.

Teigen has long been candid about having to undergo IVF to conceive Luna. The frozen embryo that Teigen will have implanted within the coming months is the couple’s final one left after starting with 20 embryos from fertility treatments she underwent several years ago.

“The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” she explained.