Chris Evans‘ dog Dodger is a star, but the adorable pooch found himself upstaged in his own video on Tuesday.

While the focus was meant to be on the adorable pooch, all fans and followers could notice was a familiar female voice: the actor’s rumored on-again girlfriend Jenny Slate.

Evans, 36, shared a new video of his four-legged best friend on Twitter, proudly showing off Dodger’s singing abilities as he played with his stuffed lion toy that played classic “In The Jungle The Mighty Jungle.”

“This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in,” Evans captioned the video during which the Captain America star could be heard laughing along with what sounded like Slate’s distinct laugh.

“It’s like magic,” the female said off-camera.

Followers took to the comment section to voice their reactions to Dodger, with many pointing out Slate’s cameo.

This comes after the pair fueled rumors of a reconciliation following their exchange of flirty messages on social media over the weekend. And the flirty back-and-forth came after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Atlanta, where they joined a few of his Avengers castmates for a night out at Better Half restaurant.

Evans and Slate split in early February after dating for nearly a year.

The actor previously told PEOPLE the story of how he adopted his dog during filming of his movie Gifted.

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” Evans said. “I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”