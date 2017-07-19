CHRIS EVANS

The Captain America star is a real hero to his rescue dog Dodger. In April, Evans told PEOPLE he adopted the pup after meeting him on set while shooting his latest film Gifted.

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel ... I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."