All the Stars Who've Welcomed New Pets in 2017 — Plus the Cute Photos!
These pets hit the jackpot when they were brought home to love and snuggles from their famous new families
JON BERNTHAL
Shane Walsh has gone from Walking Dead to walking dogs. Bernthal adopted a pit bull puppy in July. This is the actor's third pit bull and he wants everyone to follow his example.
"Rescue a Pit Bull. They just may rescue you back. Big love," wrote the actor in his Instagram post introducing new pup Bam Bam.
AMY SCHUMER
The comedian recently gave her fans a double dose of good news on Instagram.
"Paperback #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo out august 8th and I got a dog a couple months ago!" Schumer posted on the social network, along with a photo of a fluffy black pup plopped down next to her book.
The Snatched star has revealed no other details about her new furry friend, but we're sure they've got each other laughing 24/7.
MAYIM BIALIK
"Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y.," the Big Bang Theory star shared in an Instagram post in June. "The kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast." In a second post the next day, she told fans Addie was adjusting nicely to her new home, and asked followers, "If you have a heart and home that can take on a #specialneeds or senior pet, contact the folks at shelter chic!!!"
CAITLYN JENNER
On June 5, Jenner took to Insta to introduce her newest family member: a 2-month-old puppy named Bertha. The pooch joins the ever-expanding furry side of the KarJenner crew.
HALLE BERRY
Berry turned a sad time — the loss of her beloved cat Playdough — into something happier with the May 2017 addition of insanely cute puppy Jackson.
“While you can’t replace one animal with another, a new furry friend sure does bring joy and help ease the pain. Get ready for #livinglikejackson," she shared on Instagram.
NINA DOBREV
The new light in Nina Dobrev's life is covered in fur — and also happens to be teething. The actress announced her cute new addition, a puppy named Maverick, on Instagram in April of 2017.
"Meet Maverick," Dobrev posted along with a photo of the pup sporting a bow atop her head and a happy smile.
CHRIS EVANS
The Captain America star is a real hero to his rescue dog Dodger. In April, Evans told PEOPLE he adopted the pup after meeting him on set while shooting his latest film Gifted.
"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel ... I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love."
HILARY DUFF
The Younger star posted photos of her new pup on Instagram in early May, announcing she named her adorable rescue Momo. The pup joins the actress's doggie family, including Peaches, a Frenchie adopted in 2016, and Dubois, a Bernese Mountain dog.
KYLIE JENNER
When a mysterious and beautiful fluffy white chicken appeared on the star's Snapchat in April, fans speculated that she had finally adopted the long-desired pet.
"I love you Eddie," Jenner cooed off-camera in one of the clips, which showed the exotic bird pecking food out of Jenner's manicured hands.
DWYANE WADE
Tre Wade is a tiny French Bulldog puppy who is slated to join the basketball star's doggie crew, which currently includes Bobby Hurley, Pink, Jaro and Charlie Blue, in May.
Wade introduced the pup on Instagram, with a post that said, "Tre' Wade!!! He doesn't know it yet but he's gonna be my best friend ... My little homie is in training but he's already apart of the Wade family. Can't wait to hit the streets with you Tre'."
ARIEL WINTER
Speaking of best friends, Modern Family actress Winter announced on Snapchat in April that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got a new puppy, whom they named Cash.
"Welcome to the family baby Cash. We love you so much!" Winter captioned her selfie video.
ADRIEN BRODY
In April, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody returned from an Instagram hiatus with a happy — and furry! — surprise. After asking his followers to help name his new puppy, the Peaky Blinders star finally settled on the name "Chicken."
SYLVESTER STALLONE
We don't know much about her yet, but as you can see from this adorable Instagram pic, Sly's new cat is absolutely precious. "The newest family member! MABEL #pegkensscottishfolds," the actor wrote along with the photo posted in May.
YU DARVISH
The Texas Rangers pitcher may already have a pit bull, a Cane Corso, a miniature schnauzer, a French bulldog and a miniature pincher — but, clearly, something inspired him to adopt a pit bull puppy named Sage. That something? A tweet.
The baseball player saw a friend’s retweet of Sage's photo at 11 p.m. on a Thursday in May and picked her up the very next morning.