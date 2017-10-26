The dog influencer world has lost a shining star — and total sweetheart — too soon.
Chloe the mini Frenchie has died. The Instagram-famous dog was 4.
Chloe’s owner, Loni Edwards, announced the sad news in a post on Instagram Wednesday night, writing, “We’re numb and heartbroken to share that Chloe has gone to heaven.”
In the post, Edwards said Chloe, who was born on Cinco de Mayo 2013, was recovering from surgery on Wednesday morning, and was being held overnight for “observation and extra safety” at the BluePearl Vet in Manhattan.
Edwards claims that once the dog was transferred to the clinic, “the staff there erroneously directly attached the oxygen to her,” which caused complications that led to her death.
Though Edwards wrote Chloe “fought so so hard” to stay alive, “the fatal error was simply too much.”
BluePearl Vet issued this statement to PEOPLE in response to the tragic news:
“We are so very sorry for the loss of Chloe, a special dog who brought joy to thousands of people. This was a medical error that shouldn’t have happened. We are conducting a review and will be taking immediate steps to ensure nothing like this ever again occurs at one of our hospitals. We recognize that pets are part of our families, and we strive to give our patients the same care we would want our own pets to receive. As animal lovers, we are so saddened by Chloe’s death, and we are committed to working with the Edwards family and responding to their concerns.”
The itsy-bitsy barker, who was half the size of a normal French bulldog, amassed more than 178,000 followers, many of whom, along with other famous Instagram pets, expressed deep remorse over Chloe’s sudden death.
words (or barks) can’t express how sad i am about the loss of @chloetheminifrenchie. 💔 it’s sad, tragic, devastating moments like these that remind you how precious life truly is, and how we have to make the most of it – every single day. but i’m pretty sure that even if chloe and her paw-rents were making the most of every day (and i know they definitely were!), it wouldn’t make this tragic loss any easier. RIP #ChloeTheMini, forever in our hearts 💔
we’re devastated by the unexpected passing of our dear & beloved friend @chloetheminifrenchie. our hearts are with @lonidee & @philtoronto . meeting loni & chloe changed our lives & we will always be grateful to chloe for bringing us together. please leave condolences to her family @chloetheminifrenchie chloe, wishing you an eternity of endless eggies & ice cubes in heaven, sweet girl. ✨ #ChloeTheMini
“I initially created her Instagram account to share her with the world. Her little face makes me so happy, and I thought it would have the same effect on others. Now she’s become an Instagram star,” Edwards told PEOPLE in September 2015.
Chloe was scheduled to appear at PetCon next month in New York City.