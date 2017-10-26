The dog influencer world has lost a shining star — and total sweetheart — too soon.

Chloe the mini Frenchie has died. The Instagram-famous dog was 4.

Chloe’s owner, Loni Edwards, announced the sad news in a post on Instagram Wednesday night, writing, “We’re numb and heartbroken to share that Chloe has gone to heaven.”

In the post, Edwards said Chloe, who was born on Cinco de Mayo 2013, was recovering from surgery on Wednesday morning, and was being held overnight for “observation and extra safety” at the BluePearl Vet in Manhattan.

i might know where chlo is if you have a treat A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Edwards claims that once the dog was transferred to the clinic, “the staff there erroneously directly attached the oxygen to her,” which caused complications that led to her death.

Though Edwards wrote Chloe “fought so so hard” to stay alive, “the fatal error was simply too much.”

keeping my human’s spot warm while she puts on a face mask and gets ready for bed 👸🏻 she deserves it 😘 #DogsAreMore @Milkbone #ad #Milkbone A post shared by Chloe The Mini Frenchie (@chloetheminifrenchie) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

BluePearl Vet issued this statement to PEOPLE in response to the tragic news:

“We are so very sorry for the loss of Chloe, a special dog who brought joy to thousands of people. This was a medical error that shouldn’t have happened. We are conducting a review and will be taking immediate steps to ensure nothing like this ever again occurs at one of our hospitals. We recognize that pets are part of our families, and we strive to give our patients the same care we would want our own pets to receive. As animal lovers, we are so saddened by Chloe’s death, and we are committed to working with the Edwards family and responding to their concerns.”

The itsy-bitsy barker, who was half the size of a normal French bulldog, amassed more than 178,000 followers, many of whom, along with other famous Instagram pets, expressed deep remorse over Chloe’s sudden death.

So sad to hear the news that @chloetheminifrenchie has passed away. Rest in peace, you will be greatly missed 💕👼 A post shared by Tinkerbelle The Dog (@tinkerbellethedog) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

“I initially created her Instagram account to share her with the world. Her little face makes me so happy, and I thought it would have the same effect on others. Now she’s become an Instagram star,” Edwards told PEOPLE in September 2015.

Chloe was scheduled to appear at PetCon next month in New York City.