Chloë Grace Moretz is going through a double dose of heartache.

On Thursday night, the young star took to Instagram to announce the death of her childhood dog, Isabella. This is the second time in the past month that Moretz, 20, has had to say goodbye to a beloved pet.

“Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I’ll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady,” Moretz wrote along with a black-and-white photo of her 16-year-old “darling angel.”

Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Moretz posted an equally moving tribute to her dog Fuller when he died in late July: “I love you more than you know. You’ve been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn’t come so abruptly but I know you’re at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed.”

Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

“I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won’t think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us,” she added in a follow-up post for Fuller several days later.

Moretz isn’t the only celebrity suffering from several pet losses: Jessica Alba recently said goodbye to two longtime pets in two weeks, too.

Our hearts go out to both of these celebrity dog moms as they work through a pet owner’s most devastating moment.