R.I.P. to Chloe Grace Moretz's Childhood Dog Fuller: 'I Know You're at Peace Now'

Our condolences go out to Chloë Grace Moretz, who posted the news of her dog’s death on Instagram on Tuesday. Fuller the dog had been the actress’s “best friend” since she was a kid.

Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

While it’s always tough to suffer the loss of a beloved animal, the sadness and nostalgia attached to a childhood pet can be even harder to bear.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress named her dog after director Bryan Fuller, whom she worked with on one of her first films, 2005’s The Amityville Horror remake.

Moretz went on to post another picture of Fuller on Wednesday morning.

The last picture I ever took of my little boy, I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts. Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

As fans and well-wishers send Moretz many messages of support through Instagram, we hope the actress is also comforted by licks from her pups Pearl and Bella during this sad time.