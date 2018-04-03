Chip and Joanna Gaines Add Puppy and Kitten to Growing Family Before Arrival of Baby Number 5

The Gaines keep gaining members.

While Chip and Joanna Gaines are currently expecting their fifth child, due this summer, they are already celebrating a few more new arrivals.

The Fixer Upper couple, who is celebrating their fifth and final season of the show, recently announced on Joanna’s At Home blog they brought home a new puppy and kitten — or Chip brought home a new puppy and kitten would be a more correct statement.

“Chip continues to increase our pet population. He recently surprised us all with a new kitten AND a new puppy. Oh, sweet Chip…,” Joanna writes in her most recent post on Magnolia.com.

Courtesy Magnolia.com.

The update includes a photo of their new dog, a English Mastiff puppy named Brindley. The pup and his new feline friend are joining the Gaines four (soon-to-be five) kids and a farm full of animals, including baby goats and chickens.

Fixer Upper fans will have to wait for a shot of the new kitten, but not the final episode of the show. Fixer Upper‘s finale episode airs tonight on HGTV at 9/8c.