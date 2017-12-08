The Gaines Family Is Growing! Meet Chip and Joanna's Newest (Furry) Addition

Now that they’re winding down their HGTV series Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines have a little more time on their hands — and they’ve found a way to fill it.

“I go out of town for one night… @chipgaines #welcometothefarmkitty,” Joanna wrote on Instagram Thursday night, sharing a photo of a new, teeny-tiny kitten underneath the family’s Waco, Texas, Christmas tree.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty

The adorable addition joins the family’s menagerie, which includes five dogs, a handful of cats, cows, horses, chickens and goats. Good thing they have so much space on that rural homestead — and four kids to help with the animals’ care!

In a follow-up Instagram video, Joanna showed a sweet snippet of a through-the-door meeting between one of the family’s dogs and the new kitten, captioned, “Nervous meeting new friends.”

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna’s beloved Fixer Upper just kicked off its fifth and final season. And despite all the show helped them to accomplish, they knew it was time to say goodbye. “We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna told PEOPLE in October of their final decision.

The couple hasn’t ruled out a return to TV, but for now, plan to enjoy time together, time with their kids, big breaks like a recent trip to Italy — and now, a new kitten.