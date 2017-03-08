Chicago Police Department's New Comfort Dog Will Cheer Up Community, Combat Officer Burnout

Official Hug Giver — that’s one title that should definitely be on Brinkley the dog’s resume, whenever she has the time to put one together.

The 2-month-old puppy has been added to the police department in Sterling, Illinois, as a comfort dog, where her job is to reach out to the community when needed, visit schools and be an overall goodwill ambassador, according to ABC 7, who reported the story. The adorable pup will also have the responsibility of calming crime victims.

“She will be a dog that you can come up and hug and that you can interact with a lot,” Officer Niki Diehl told the station.

The story said that Brinkley will also be charged with combating burnout among officers there and will be on hand during “tragic situations” to offer comfort.

The dog already has a Facebook page — with over 200 followers, and counting — that shows exactly what type of smile-maker she is (the photos are aww-some).

“There’s a lot of stress in our job,” Diehl told FOX 6 News, who also reported the story. “We deal with a lot of negative … for the most part, we’re dealing with negative situations, so more or less like a comfort dog and she’ll be here for us. She’ll be, you know, good for morale for us.”