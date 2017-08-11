Chelsea Handler’s Dog Tammy Dies: ‘She Was Struggling and I Couldn’t Bear to Have Her Fight Anymore’

Rest in peace, Tammy.

Chelsea Handler shared an Instagram photo on Friday announcing that one of her dogs, Tammy, has died.

The Chelsea host wrote a heartfelt caption accompanying the photo of Tammy laying on top of a bed wearing a red bandana around her neck.

“I lost my bear today,” Handler, 42, wrote. “She was struggling and I couldn’t bear to have her fight anymore. Anyone who doesn’t believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time.”

“If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard,” she added. “Dogs give you something you never knew was missing.”

Despite her grief, Handler wrote that she would adopt another dog again: “I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you. Lub lub lub. @realtammyhandler.”

My whole family is falling apart. Poor @realtammyhandler is recuperating from renal failure while remembering happier times… Fight like a bear, bear. These poor dogs. I'm starting to think it might be my parenting.

Earlier this week, Handler shared that Tammy was recovering from “renal failure.”

“My whole family is falling apart. Poor @realtammyhandler is recuperating from renal failure while remembering happier times… Fight like a bear, bear. These poor dogs. I’m starting to think it might be my parenting,” the TV host wrote.

Tammy is survived by Chunk, Handler’s other furry family member.