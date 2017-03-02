It’s like father, like son on Cesar Millan’s new show Dog Nation.

The new Nat Geo WILD series follows Millan and his son Andre as they travel the country meeting animal heroes, helping fans with their pets and learning from some of the sweetest dogs around.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the first episode of Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation, which premieres on Friday March 3 — but you’ll notice Cesar is missing.

After growing up with the Dog Whisperer, Andre is a natural around animals, so he steps in for his dad. In this exclusive clip, he visits the University of Southern California, where he meets on-campus therapy dog Professor Beau. The Prof is trained to help keep students calm, hanging out the at the student health center where it’s easy for him to turn frowns upside down.

