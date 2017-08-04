Pets
From Kelly Clarkson to Kylie Jenner: 13 Celebs Who Are Also Low-Key Farmers
There’s a really good chance these stars know more about chicken coops than you do
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KELLY CLARKSON
Nothing gets Clarkson more excited than caring for her chickens at home. "Our chickens are the sweetest and are about to start laying eggs!" she shared with fans on Instagram. "So. Excited."
NICOLE RICHIE
Richie may be a sartorial superstar on the red carpet, but the designer has another passion: serving as mom to eight chickens named Tallulah, Philomena, Mama Cass, Sunny, Daisy, Ivy, Sibby and Dixie Chick. "I raised them inside my house for about six weeks, and then it was time for them to have a coop," she told Architectural Digest, adding that her chickens' home is a replica of her own. "Martha Stewart said it best: Chickens just give, give, give, and there's nothing bad about them," Richie gushed. "They are the easiest animals to take care of, they are so much fun for kids, and they just give me beautiful colored eggs every day."
KYLIE JENNER
The Lip Kit creator most recently added a furry friend to her brood: a puffy, white chicken known as a Silkie Bantam, whom she named Eddie. "I love you Eddie," you can hear Jenner coo off-camera in one of her Snapchat clips, which features the bird pecking food out of a set of manicured hands. Jenner has previously spoken about swapping her glam lifestyle for a much more rural life in the not-so-distant future, telling Interview: "When I'm, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens."
JULIA ROBERTS
PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful woman knows the importance of knowing where her food comes from — which became the reason behind her family's decision to raise chickens. "My husband is a very healthy and environmentally minded person, so we grow food at our house," Roberts said. "We raise chickens for eggs. We live in a world where really fresh produce and organic food are a financial luxury, so if we have that luxury I'm going to take advantage of it for my family."
TORI SPELLING
While Spelling has opened up about her family's chicken coop (and has taken her chickens to award shows), the actress most recently shared with fans that there's a new cuddle buddy in the Spelling-McDermott household: a pig named Nutmeg.
JENNIFER ANISTON & JUSTIN THEROUX
Back in 2015, Aniston told PEOPLE she and husband Justin Theroux are the proud parents of 17 adorable chickens. "We use the eggs every day," she said. "We make frittatas, carbonara. Justin makes great pasta. I use the eggs in my salad or for snacks. They taste delicious!"
The stars even gift the farm-fresh eggs to their friends, Theroux revealed in an interview with Chelsea Handler. "Each of them lays a couple [of eggs] a day, so we have too many of them," The Leftovers actor said of the couple's unique present idea.
ZACH GALIFIANAKIS
The Hangover star gave viewers an inside look at his 60-acre North Carolina farm — Farmageddon — which houses horses, honey bees, and soon, goats.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Leave it to the healthy-living supermodel to get super-candid about her role as Chicken Mom: "I have a beautiful garden in L.A. where I raise chickens," she told Food & Wine. "We have very little waste because the chickens eat all of the vegetable scraps, and anything they won't eat, I put in my compost pile with the chicken poo."
OPRAH WINFREY
The media mogul owns a chicken coop at her Hawaiian vacation home — and proudly showed off her chickens' hard work on Twitter. "Look what I just gathered. Chickens are workin,'" she tweeted back in 2012, captioning a pic of herself holding a basket of fresh eggs.
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Oscar winner keeps chickens at her Ojai, California ranch, along with 20 hens, a rooster, two donkeys, a horse and more. "Oh, I want someone to build me a good chicken coop ... like a man who can just get down there and build it," Witherspoon told PEOPLE of her Christmas wish back in 2008.
MARTHA STEWART
"I began raising chickens after visiting a commercial egg-laying plant and being rather horrified by the cruel, inhumane conditions of the facility," the lifestyle guru wrote in her blog, detailing the reasons behind creating a chicken coop at her home.
ELIZABETH HURLEY
The Royals actress owns a 400-acre organic farm in Gloucestershire that houses chickens, sheep and other animals. "People always imagine me with perfect hair. But that's not who I am," Hurley once said. "The first time he saw me in the country, my husband found me in wellies, covered in mud."
