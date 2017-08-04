From Kelly Clarkson to Kylie Jenner: 13 Celebs Who Are Also Low-Key Farmers

JENNIFER ANISTON & JUSTIN THEROUX

Back in 2015, Aniston told PEOPLE she and husband Justin Theroux are the proud parents of 17 adorable chickens. "We use the eggs every day," she said. "We make frittatas, carbonara. Justin makes great pasta. I use the eggs in my salad or for snacks. They taste delicious!"

The stars even gift the farm-fresh eggs to their friends, Theroux revealed in an interview with Chelsea Handler. "Each of them lays a couple [of eggs] a day, so we have too many of them," The Leftovers actor said of the couple's unique present idea.