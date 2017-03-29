Follow Them! Christina El Moussa and 8 Other Celebs Who’ve Created Instagram Accounts for Their Pets

We’re still accepting that the pets of the rich and famous often have better lives than we do.
They’re showered in lavish gifts, travel like royalty and get to hob-knob with all sorts of famous folk. They also probably have more Instagram followers than you.
Celebrities are starting to realize that their furry friends’ identities are too big to squish into a shared Instagram account. The solution? Make an account just for the animal, where fans can pore over photo after photo of said pet enjoying the good life.
So stop just following the stars and start following their pets, too, by checking out the adorable accounts below.
Norman and Bambi Jenner
Famous Parent: Kylie Jenner
Handle: @normieandbambijenner
Instagram Style: Proud new parents that know how to pose, thanks to their social-savvy mom
Cash the Frenchie
Famous Parent: Christina El Moussa
Handle: @cashiethefrenchbulldog
Instagram Style: Innocent, yet confident in his cuteness
Miss Asia Kinney
Famous Parent: Lady Gaga
Handle: @missasiakinney
Instagram Style: Little Monster that knows she deserves the best
Choupette
Famous Parent: Karl Lagerfeld
Handle: @choupettesdiary
Instagram Style: Jet-set su”purr” model
The Hilton Pets
Famous Parent: Paris Hilton
Handle: @hiltonpets
Instagram Style: An inside look at life inside the Barbie dream house
Gary Fisher
Famous Parent: Formerly Carrie Fisher; now her assistant, Corby McCoin
Handle: @garyfisher
Instagram Style: Carrying on his late mom’s dedication to humor and kindness
Aleister Von Teese
Famous Parent: Dita Von Teese
Handle: @aleisterconteese
Instagram Style: Decadent, mysterious and sassy
Wacha Cohen
Famous Parent: Andy Cohen
Handle: @therealwacha
Instagram Style: Laid-back and waiting for the next snack attack
Lamby Antonoff-Dunham
Famous Parents: Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham
Handle: @Lamby_antonoff
Instagram Style: Photoshop is life!