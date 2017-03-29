People

Celeb Pets

Follow Them! Christina El Moussa and 8 Other Celebs Who’ve Created Instagram Accounts for Their Pets

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

christina el moussa/Instagram

We’re still accepting that the pets of the rich and famous often have better lives than we do.

They’re showered in lavish gifts, travel like royalty and get to hob-knob with all sorts of famous folk. They also probably have more Instagram followers than you.

Celebrities are starting to realize that their furry friends’ identities are too big to squish into a shared Instagram account. The solution? Make an account just for the animal, where fans can pore over photo after photo of said pet enjoying the good life.

So stop just following the stars and start following their pets, too, by checking out the adorable accounts below.

Norman and Bambi Jenner

Mom Loves Us ☺️

A post shared by norman & bambi jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on

Famous Parent: Kylie Jenner

Handle: @normieandbambijenner

Instagram Style: Proud new parents that know how to pose, thanks to their social-savvy mom

 

Cash the Frenchie

That face 😍

A post shared by Cash The Frenchie (@cashiethefrenchbulldog) on

Famous Parent: Christina El Moussa

Handle: @cashiethefrenchbulldog

Instagram Style: Innocent, yet confident in his cuteness

 

Miss Asia Kinney

👑🐷🎀 #versace #queen

A post shared by Miss Asia Kinney (@missasiakinney) on

Famous Parent: Lady Gaga

Handle: @missasiakinney

Instagram Style: Little Monster that knows she deserves the best

 

Choupette

Famous Parent: Karl Lagerfeld

Handle: @choupettesdiary

Instagram Style: Jet-set su”purr” model

 

The Hilton Pets

Marilyn Monroe & Harajuku Bitch 💖💖

A post shared by Paris Hilton's Pets (@hiltonpets) on

Famous Parent: Paris Hilton

Handle: @hiltonpets

Instagram Style: An inside look at life inside the Barbie dream house

 

Gary Fisher

Relaxin on a Saturday 🐶❤️#garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #carriefisher

A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

Famous Parent: Formerly Carrie Fisher; now her assistant, Corby McCoin

Handle: @garyfisher

Instagram Style: Carrying on his late mom’s dedication to humor and kindness

 

Aleister Von Teese

Famous Parent: Dita Von Teese

Handle: @aleisterconteese

Instagram Style: Decadent, mysterious and sassy

 

Wacha Cohen

Morning Vibez 🐾☀️🐾☀️🐾☀️

A post shared by Wacha Cohen (@therealwacha) on

Famous Parent: Andy Cohen

Handle: @therealwacha

Instagram Style: Laid-back and waiting for the next snack attack

 

Lamby Antonoff-Dunham

Me too, Beyoncé

A post shared by Lamby Antonoff-Dunham (@lamby_antonoff) on

Famous Parents: Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham

Handle: @Lamby_antonoff

Instagram Style: Photoshop is life!

 