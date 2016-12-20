Celebrity Pets Gets Festive to Help Rachael Ray Raise Money for Animals in Need

Among the holiday havoc and a busy schedule, Rachael Ray has still found time to help animals in need this season, and she isn’t doing it alone.

For the second year in a row, Ray has started the Santa Paws campaign. Since Dec. 5th funds from the proceeds of Rachael Ray Nutrish pet food have been donated to numerous animal organizations chosen by fellow famous pet lovers. Just like last year, thousands of dollars will be donated to shelters around the world by Christmas through the Rachael Ray Foundation and Santa Paws Campaign.

Along with helping Ray find the purr-fect charitable organizations, celebrities are helping spread the word about Santa Paws in the best way possible — posting pictures of their adorable pets on social media.

Take a look at all the famous faces lining up to raise awareness about this cause and then spread the word yourself by posting a picture of your furry friend, with the hashtag #SantaPaws2016.

Delta and I want to thank @RachaelRay for donating $10,000 to @TulsaPets for #SantaPaws2016. They're one of my favorite organizations because of all they do to help fur babies! Check out @Nutrish to see who else is supporting the cause. #LoveAShelterPet A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:39am PST

A huge thank you @RachaelRay for donating $10,000 to @heartsunitedforanimals no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary as part of #SantaPaws2016!🎅🐾 Take a peek at @Nutrish to see who else is getting involved and join in supporting your local rescue. We can all help make a difference. Happy Holidays everyone!!! 🐶🐕🐺🐱❤ A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:52am PST

Thanks @RachaelRay for donating $10k to the @HumaneSociety! Follow her pet food @nutrish for more on #SantaPaws2016 A photo posted by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:29am PST

I’m proud to be a part of @RachaelRay's #SantaPaws2016! She's donating $10,000 to support an organization very close to me @bestfriendsanimalsociety to help make a difference. Follow her pet food @nutrish to see who else is getting involved! Happy Holidays! A photo posted by Denise Richards (@deniserichards_official) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:49am PST

