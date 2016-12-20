Celebrity Pets Gets Festive to Help Rachael Ray Raise Money for Animals in Need

Among the holiday havoc and a busy schedule, Rachael Ray has still found time to help animals in need this season, and she isn’t doing it alone.
For the second year in a row, Ray has started the Santa Paws campaign. Since Dec. 5th funds from the proceeds of Rachael Ray Nutrish pet food have been donated to numerous animal organizations chosen by fellow famous pet lovers. Just like last year, thousands of dollars will be donated to shelters around the world by Christmas through the Rachael Ray Foundation and Santa Paws Campaign.
Along with helping Ray find the purr-fect charitable organizations, celebrities are helping spread the word about Santa Paws in the best way possible — posting pictures of their adorable pets on social media.
Take a look at all the famous faces lining up to raise awareness about this cause and then spread the word yourself by posting a picture of your furry friend, with the hashtag #SantaPaws2016.
It all starts with @RachaelRay herself!
I’m so excited #SantaPaws2016 is back for its 2nd year. I’ve teamed up with some incredibly talented & generous people to help our furry friends this giving season. Up until Christmas, The Rachael Ray Foundation will be donating the proceeds from the sale of my pet food, @Nutrish, to animal rescue orgs across the country. Happy Holidays!
Allison Williams
With @aw: This was right after I brought Mox home from @animalleague — the shelter that rescued her from a kill shelter in Virginia. Today, @RachaelRay is giving $10K to NSAL for #SantaPaws2016. It's the sweetest gesture, and I couldn't be more grateful. The other puppies like Moxie will thank you, Rachael. 💕🐶💕
Neil Patrick Harris
Tis’ the season for giving! Thanks to @RachaelRay $10,000 will be donated to support @animalleague as part of #SantaPaws2016. This charity is near and dear to our heart – they matched us with our new dog Gidget! It’s so important to give back and we hope you all do, too! Please follow her pet food brand @Nutrish to see who else is supporting the cause. Happy Holidays!
Miranda Lambert
Katherine Heigl
A huge thank you @RachaelRay for donating $10,000 to @heartsunitedforanimals no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary as part of #SantaPaws2016!🎅🐾 Take a peek at @Nutrish to see who else is getting involved and join in supporting your local rescue. We can all help make a difference. Happy Holidays everyone!!! 🐶🐕🐺🐱❤
Sharon Osbourne
Sutton Foster
Tis’ the season for giving! Thanks to @RachaelRay, $10,000 will be donated to support @HumaneSocietyNY as part of #SantaPaws2016. This charity is near and dear to my heart. It’s so important to give back, and I hope you all do, too! Please follow her pet food brand, @Nutrish to see who else is supporting the cause! Happy Holidays.
Denise Richards
Hilary Swank
Lauren Conrad
Olivia Munn
Tis’ the season for giving! Thank YOU @RachaelRay for donating $10,000 to @frankierodgers12 rescue @loveleorescue as part of #SantaPaws2016. Follow her pet food brand, @Nutrish to see who else is supporting the cause! Happy Holidays!! 🐶🎄 Oh, and Frankie and Chance tried their best to smile for the camera but they were in a blissful @Nutrish food coma. 🐶😴💤💤❤️
Kat Dennings
I’m so proud to be a part of @RachaelRay's #SantaPaws2016! She's donating $10,000 to support one of my favorite organizations, @bestfriendsanimalsociety. The best decision I ever made was to take this little furry noodle head home. And there are so many furry little(and big) noodle heads who need a loving home. Follow Rachael's pet food @nutrish to see who else is getting involved in Santa Paws! Happy Holidays ❄️
Jackie Cruz
Tis’ the season for giving! Thanks to @RachaelRay, $10,000 will be donated to support @bestfriendsanimalsociety as part of #SantaPaws2016. This charity is near and dear to my heart. It’s so important to give back, and I hope you all do, too! Please follow her pet food brand, @Nutrish to see who else is supporting the cause! Happy Holidays.