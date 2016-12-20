People

Celebrity Pets Gets Festive to Help Rachael Ray Raise Money for Animals in Need

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Among the holiday havoc and a busy schedule, Rachael Ray has still found time to help animals in need this season, and she isn’t doing it alone.

For the second year in a row, Ray has started the Santa Paws campaign. Since Dec. 5th funds from the proceeds of Rachael Ray Nutrish pet food have been donated to numerous animal organizations chosen by fellow famous pet lovers. Just like last year, thousands of dollars will be donated to shelters around the world by Christmas through the Rachael Ray Foundation and Santa Paws Campaign.

Along with helping Ray find the purr-fect charitable organizations, celebrities are helping spread the word about Santa Paws in the best way possible — posting pictures of their adorable pets on social media.

Take a look at all the famous faces lining up to raise awareness about this cause and then spread the word yourself by posting a picture of your furry friend, with the hashtag #SantaPaws2016.

It all starts with @RachaelRay herself!

Allison Williams 

Neil Patrick Harris 

Miranda Lambert 

Katherine Heigl 

Sharon Osbourne 

Thanks @RachaelRay for donating $10k to the @HumaneSociety! Follow her pet food @nutrish for more on #SantaPaws2016

A photo posted by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on

Sutton Foster

Denise Richards

Hilary Swank

Lauren Conrad

Olivia Munn

Kat Dennings 

Jackie Cruz