Olivia Benson, Cher, Bob Costas and 5 Other Celebrity Pets with Pop Culture Names
Bob Costas, Cher and Sirius Black aren't just people, they are celebrity pets too!
PENNY LANE
Celeb Pet Parent: Miley Cyrus
The Beatles-inspired pooch became part of Cyrus' furry brood in November 2012.
ELVIS
Celeb Pet Parent: Nick Jonas
The king of Jonas' life, Elvis the dog makes frequent appearances on the youngest Jonas Brother's Instagram.
DETECTIVE OLIVIA BENSON
Celeb Pet Parent: Taylor Swift
Named for Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit character, Olivia may be Swift's cutest arm candy ever.
DOCTOR MEREDITH GREY
Celeb Pet Parent: Taylor Swift
The first pop culture pussycat in Swift's life, Meredith takes her name from the titular Grey's Anatomy character played by Ellen Pompeo.
CHER
Celeb Pet Parent: Rita Ora
Cher the pup has the same undeniable diva attitude and amazing dark locks as her iconic namesake.
KITTY PURRY
Celeb Pet Parent: Katy Perry
People name their kids after themselves all the time, so why not their cats too?
BOB COSTAS AND BILLIE JEAN KING
Celeb Pet Parents: Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick
While these bulldogs may not be the most athletic pair, they do have a deep appreciation for the Olympics and tennis.
SIRIUS BLACK
Celeb Pet Parent: Ariana Grande
Never doubt that the "Into You" singer is a huge Harry Potter fan.