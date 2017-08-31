Celeb Pets

Olivia Benson, Cher, Bob Costas and 5 Other Celebrity Pets with Pop Culture Names

Bob Costas, Cher and Sirius Black aren’t just people, they are celebrity pets too!

By @kbendernyc

PENNY LANE 

Celeb Pet Parent: Miley Cyrus 

The Beatles-inspired pooch became part of Cyrus' furry brood in November 2012.

 

 

ELVIS

Celeb Pet Parent: Nick Jonas

The king of Jonas' life, Elvis the dog makes frequent appearances on the youngest Jonas Brother's Instagram.

DETECTIVE OLIVIA BENSON

Celeb Pet Parent: Taylor Swift 

Named for Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit character, Olivia may be Swift's cutest arm candy ever.

DOCTOR MEREDITH GREY 

Celeb Pet Parent: Taylor Swift 

The first pop culture pussycat in Swift's life, Meredith takes her name from the titular Grey's Anatomy character played by Ellen Pompeo. 

CHER 

Celeb Pet Parent: Rita Ora

Cher the pup has the same undeniable diva attitude and amazing dark locks as her iconic namesake. 

KITTY PURRY

Celeb Pet Parent: Katy Perry 

People name their kids after themselves all the time, so why not their cats too? 

BOB COSTAS AND BILLIE JEAN KING

Celeb Pet Parents: Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick 

While these bulldogs may not be the most athletic pair, they do have a deep appreciation for the Olympics and tennis. 

SIRIUS BLACK

Celeb Pet Parent: Ariana Grande 

Never doubt that the "Into You" singer is a huge Harry Potter fan. 

