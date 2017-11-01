Even Celebrity Pets Dressed Up for Halloween! See the Cutest of the Costumes
It’s part of a celebrity’s job to wear costumes in the movies and onstage. No wonder they also love to dress up their pets! Check out which stars got their furry kids in the spooky spirit for Halloween
JENNIFER GARNER
The adorable dog mama, dressed up as a skeleton, spent some quality time reading Halloween literature to her golden retriever, Birdie. (But is the witchy pup enthralled by the book or passed out?) This is Garner's second Instagram edition of #BooksWithBirdie.
REESE WITHERSPOON
Aww! Witherspoon's pup, Hank, took our expert advice and went as a Beanie Baby for Halloween.
REESE WITHERSPOON (AGAIN!)
Meanwhile, Reese's Frenchie Pepper went as everyone's favorite "French" fast food.
"I don't know about y'all, but I prefer a little Pepper in my #FrenchieFries! #PepperPortraits #PepperPoses #HappyHalloween," the actress posted.
MAISIE WILLIAMS
The Game of Thrones star's real-life "direwolf" is a little fluffball named Sonny, who appeared to be decked out in a lion's mane for Halloween ... or is he just cold because winter is coming?
AMY SCHUMER
Self-proclaimed "crazy dog mom" Schumer dressed her little pup Tati up as an adorable purple octopus.
KALEY CUOCO
"Happy Halloween from Norman the lion, Wonder Woman shirley shark, and Ruby the mini jester," posted the Big Bang Theory actress on her dog Norman's Instagram account.
Not pictured is Kaley Cuoco herself, but she did include a shout-out to @the_pet_handler "for making me cry with laughter waking up to this!"
DASCHA POLANCO
The Orange Is the New Black star dressed up one pup (seen here) as a witch and another as a pumpkin.
"Mean as witch and her pumpkin ... bapadi, bapadi boo #Issawitch #issajackolantern #Rainbow #Cash," posted Polanco.
BELLAMY YOUNG
President Mellie Grant went the Pulp Fiction costume route, while her pup ended up as an exhausted little hotdog.
"A big #Halloween tuckered somebody out. Hope everybody had a fun day! Sending you all so much spooky love!" the actress wrote.
JENNY MCCARTHY
Young's dog Bean wasn't the only hotdog in the Hollywood Halloween cart: Lumpy's costume was also quite a treat!